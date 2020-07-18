Bin burner detained in Mallorca capital

POLICE have arrested a 64-year old man on suspicion of deliberately setting fire to rubbish containers and areas of waste ground in Mallorca capital Palma in recent months.

Police investigations began in March following a proliferation of blazes in the Son Malferit district of the city. All the evidence suggested that the fires had been started on purpose.

The first was just over a week after the state of alarm came into force. A plot of land and a skip were completely burned.

It appeared to be an isolated incident, but then on May 19, 24 and 27 there were fires with very similar characteristics in the same area.

Then there were further blazes on June 7 and on July 6, 9, 10 and 11.

Evidence gathered during the course of the investigations pointed to the 64-year old as the likely culprit.

He had been arrested mid-May for burning items from the home of some family members.

A judge ordered the detainee be held in prison without bail.