2 More US Cities Forced to Store Dead in Refrigerated Trucks

“There’s nowhere to put them. It sounds terrible but it’s true,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said this week of the victims

Back in March of this year, when Coronavirus struck home in the USA and in particular in New York City, The city that never sleeps was forced to use refrigerated vehicles to store the victims that had perished due to the complications brought on by the virus.

-- Advertisement --



Now Texas and Arizona are being forced to do the same thing because they just don’t have enough facilities to handle the sudden upsurge in fatalities from Covid-19.

Ken Davis, the chief medical officer for the Christus Santa Rosa health system operating in that area, said: “In the hospital, there are only so many places to put the bodies.”

“We’re out of space. Our funeral homes are out of space,” he added.

In cities like San Antonio and Corpus Christi, authorities monitoring the spiralling caseload are ordering freezer trucks and trailers as they brace for the worst

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said: “We do have refrigerated trucks on standby in the area, should they be needed.”

“We are losing too many Arizonans,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego recently told local ABC affiliate KNXV.

The United States is by far the nation hardest hit by the global pandemic. More than 138,000 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.