Vera tourism push doing the rounds on streets of Spain’s capital

VERA’S tourism campaign is doing the rounds of the streets of Madrid, literally.

Publicity for the Costa Almeria holiday spot is plastered all over four buses operating on four main routes in the city centre.

At the centre of the local council’s campaign is the message that Vera is a safe location offering visitors peace of mind in the new pandemic normal.

The aim is to gain 16 million “hits” over the two months the initiative runs, as part of an “ambitious” plan” to promote the locality and help the local tourism sector overcome the “such complicated times we are experiencing as a consequence of Covid-19”, said Tourism councillor Catiano Soriano.