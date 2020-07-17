Velez-Malaga offers rental help to families impacted by the health crisis

VELEZ-MALAGA has presented the`Programa Extraordinario de Ayudas para el Alquiler de Vivienda,’ with the aim of minimising the economic and social impact of the health crisis on vulnerable families who rent a home.

Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, reported that residents may be able to benefit from this aid for an amount of 100 per cent of the monthly income, with a maximum of €900 per month and six monthly payments.

Applicants must meet the following requirements; be unemployed, affected by ERTE or be self-employed with a decrease in income of 30 per cent. In addition, they must have been registered as renting for at least six months.

Requests can be made electronically with a digital certificate through the Andalucian Government portal and in person, at the Oficina de la Delegación Territorial de Fomento that is located in the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz in Malaga, for this, it is necessary to make an appointment at the number 955 062 627.

In addition, people can present the application in person at the offices of the Servicios Sociales Comunitarios, in the Oficinas de Atención or in the Mayor’s Office of the municipality.

Those interested have an application deadline until September 30.