Use of Masks in Spain Has Sparked Interest in This Cosmetic Procedure

The mandatory use of face masks in Spain has strangely sparked an interest in a specific cosmetic procedure amongst residents in Cataluña. The Catalan Society for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery has registered that blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) has become the most requested facial procedure after the health crisis.

This phenomenon is undoubtedly linked to the frequent use of masks which leaves that part of the face visible and therefore highlights the eyelids. In a survey carried out on a hundred professionals, they deduced that the second most in-demand surgery is liposuction or tummy tucks. This can also be linked to the coronavirus crisis as the sedentary lifestyle during quarantine has caused the population to averagely gain around 4 kilos.

Similarly, the health professionals warn that the main age group of individuals interested in a cosmetic procedure is relatively low, between 25 and 45 years of age, an age bracket which used to be much higher. This lower age group could also be due to the fears of the older population, who because of the virus and their vulnerability to it, refuse to undergo unnecessary procedures.

