TikTok Teens Dress up as Pensioners and use Medical Masks to Buy Booze

Millions are viewing videos TikTok on social media of Gen-Z children pretending to be their grandparents to get their hands on alcohol.

The “prank” has taken social media platform TikTok by storm, with viral videos of users known as “boozehound bubbies” — seemingly victorious, bottles in hand — racking up millions of views. The tactic is becoming something of a worldwide craze on video-sharing app TikTok, with around two-thirds of its users aged between 13 and 24.

-- Advertisement --



A shameless few have even disguised themselves as pensioners, donning cardigans, grey wigs, floral skirts, and powdering their hair white in the hope shopkeepers would not ask a vulnerable OAP to remove her mask. One even decided to don medical gloves to hide her youthful skin and another suddenly developed a limp, while the mask concealed her face.

A little artistry can go a long way. One TikTok video with over 1.5 million views depicts a blond girl getting wrinkles drawn on with makeup. The video then shows the made-up gal using a walker in a parking lot, clutching a bottle of pink liquid, wearing a baggy sweater, wire-rimmed glasses, and a babushka headscarf!

“Now that we have to wear masks, this is the best time to buy alcohol with a fake ID since the early ’80s,” standup comedian Jason Lawhead posted on Twitter.