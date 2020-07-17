Ten Fire Crews Battle Raging Fire at Famous Blackpool Attraction

A huge blaze has engulfed one of the UK’s most famous attractions. A total of Ten fire crews tackled the blaze at 152-year-old Blackpool Central Pier. Incident commander Mark Winder said the fire “involved” a workshop and a ride halfway down Blackpool’s central pier – fire crews arrived there at around 3am this morning. -- Advertisement --

Around 50 firefighters have worked to extinguish a blaze that erupted at Blackpool’s central pier in the early hours of Friday morning. Ten fire engines used in responding to the fire at the popular tourist spot, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said. Incident commander Mark Winder said in a video tweeted by the service that crews were called just after 3am. Video credit: Lancashire Fire.

He said: “The fire involved a workshop and a ride that are approximately halfway along the central pier.

“Fortunately early firefighter action has extinguished the fire to the extent there is no visible flame.” An investigation was being conducted into the fire’s cause, he added.

He advised some nearby roads were closed and would remain so “for one to two hours”.