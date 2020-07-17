Suffocating Heat Here to Stay: Six Regions in Spain Suffer From an Orange Alert

This Friday six autonomous communities have been placed on a weather alert, two of them (Andalucia and Extremadura) have an orange one due to climbing temperatures which are expected to reach 41 degrees.

THE provinces of Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Sevilla are all expected to reach 40-degree weather and therefore they all have orange weather warnings, meanwhile, in Granada, there is a yellow warning and temperatures up to 38 degrees. Cadiz will have strong winds in the west of Tarifa and South of Trafalgar.

-- Advertisement --



Extremadura is the other community with a high orange alert, as 41-degree heat is expected in the plains of Guadiana, slightly cooler temperatures are expected in points of Barros, Serena, Tagus, Villurecas, Montanchez and nearby areas.

Madrid will also suffer from a persistent heat of around 36 degrees throughout the metropolitan area, Las Vegas, South, West and El Henares.

Galicia will experience a yellow weather warning with the heat of 36 to 37 degrees which mainly affects A Coruña and Lugo.

In both Castillas there are yellow weather warnings due to the heat which can range from 36 degrees in Avila and Salamanca, but 39-37 degrees in the mountains of Toledo and the Guadiana valley in Ciudad Real.

For more recent news about Spain please follow this link…