Second Man Left to Die After Hospital in Spain Refuses to See Him

YET another man has suffered a heart attack in Spain’s Madrid after being refused medical attention at a nearby hospital. The previous wrongful death also occurred in Madrid and was reported on June 30.

This time Laureano Muñoz was driving to work with a friend when he began to feel a tickling sensation through his arm and pain in his chest (two clear signs of a heart attack).

When he arrived, they asked him if this was his corresponding medical centre, to which he replied it wasn’t. He was then told to drive to his own centre, which was over 40 kilometres away, despite his clearly dangerous symptoms.

They got back into the car to go back to work and called 112 emergency services to ask them to go to their workplace, which was one kilometre from the health centre. Nevertheless, they took 15 minutes to arrive which was too late as Laureano suffered a fatal heart attack from which no one could revive him.

Due to the hospital’s negligence, 51-year-old Laureano has passed away with no previous medical history and leaving his disabled wife a widow with minimal financial capability. To say this is a tragic accident would be a mistake as this is not the first case of potential wrongful death.

Last month, another man in Madrid was refused medical attention in a hospital because it did not ‘correspond’ to him and sadly he passed away too.