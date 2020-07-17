THIS Friday a Ryanair plane was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Oslo after receiving notice of a bomb threat inside the plane which caused them to evacuate the aircraft.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Norwegian Police, various units have been dispatched to Gardermoen, the international airport of the capital which is around 50 kilometres away from Oslo.

Although the type of plane and number of passengers on board is still unknown, the flight had dispatched from London. The police assure that the gravity of the situation and its details are still “uncertain.” The plane was escorted to the airport by Danish F16 fighters.

A further update will be issued once more information is released. For more news about international affairs please follow this link…

I hope you liked reading ‘Ryanair Plane Forced into Emergency Landing After Bomb Scare’ Think your friends might be interested in this article? Like and Share!