The Citroen C1 has been around for some years in the crowded city car class but the current model is still a significant contender, scoring well for its keen pricing, smart looks and easy driving dynamics.

-- Advertisement --



C1 is priced from €12,000 (£10,810) and comes in three and five-door form, all models using the same engine, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit offering 71 hp, and mated to a standard 5-speed gearbox.

It’s a frugal engine delivering average fuel economy of 20.8 kpl (58.8 mpg), though the downside of that is a slow 0-100 kph time of 14.0 seconds. Top speed is 200 kph (100 mph) and emissions are 108 g/km.

Out and about, the C1 has a light-touch easy-drive feel which makes it agile for parking. On the open road, ride quality is comfortable and cornering is poised. At speed, there is a little more engine and wind noise than some rivals but it is not too intrusive. Overall it has a smooth pleasant driving ambience and is especially nimble in urban traffic.

Revised styling gives the C1 a chic appearance and it has perhaps a touch more youthful personality than rivals such as the Hyundai 10 and Toyota Aygo and Peugeot 108.

Inside, the cabin can accommodate four adults with adequate head, shoulder and legroom. Boot space is 196 litres, small by class standards, but it can be expanded by dropping the rear seats to create 780 litres, though the load floor is not flat. On the plus side, there are large door pockets, a useful bin in the centre console and a roomy glovebox.

On the entry-level Touch model, standard kit is limited but does include remote locking and powered front windows, LED running lights, a USB point, auto emergency braking, stability control and tyre pressure monitoring. To get features such as automatic air-conditioning and connectivity you have to move up the range.

For those on a limited budget or for people who perhaps want a city car as a second-car runabout, the C1 makes a lot of sense. It looks stylish, is neat and nimble, offers low running costs and has excellent fuel economy.

Model tested is UK specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

Facts At A Glance:

Model: Citroen C1

Engine. 1.0-litre petrol

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Performance: 0-100 kph 14 seconds, top speed 160 kph (100 mph)

Economy: 20.8 kpl (58.9 mpg)

Emissions: 108 g/km