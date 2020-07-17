Rentals through the roof in Spain’s Mallorca and Ibiza

THE cost of renting in the Balearic Islands has gone through the roof in recent years, a new study reveals.

The ‘Relation of salaries and rental property 2019’ study based on figures from Fotocasa and Infojobs shows tenants see an average of half their salaries going to paying for their accommodation.

-- Advertisement --



This is 8.1 per cent up on 2018 and represents an increase of 15.7 per cent on five years ago.

In 2015 renters on the islands typically needed to dedicate 34 per cent of their monthly earnings to the roof over their heads.

Based on the findings for 2019, the Balearics are fourth in the rankings of Spain’s regions for the proportion of salaries spent on rent.