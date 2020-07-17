Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding guestlist:

The couple who married in secret today Friday 17 July, at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park were limited to a very short guestlist by coronavirus protocols

The nuptials were only attended by close family, although the original guest list ran into the hundreds with an reception at Buckingham Palace planned on May 29, (the original planned day of the wedding),

Princess Beatrice’s Granny and Grandad, (The queen and Prince Phillip). were in attendance, along with her Mum and Dad (Sarah Ferguson, and Prince Andrew), with her sister Princess Euginie alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Edoardo’s three-year-old son Christopher (known as Wolfie) was due to be best man, and will have been present at the wedding, as well as Edoardo’s parents Nikki Shale and Alex Mapelli Mozzi. Nikki and Alex are divorced, and so Nikki’s new husband David Williams-Ellis accompanied her.

Coronavirus protocols have been in place since 4th July that say up to 30 people can attend weddings in England, and that means that had they wanted to they could have had more people there, but it’s believed that the couple were happy to have the ceremony just with close family, and are reported to have said they will have a huge reception at a later date, when all their family and friends are allowed to attend.

Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding is the sixth royal wedding to have happened in the past ten years. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.