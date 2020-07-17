Nissan looks to the future with new Aria – Euro Weekly’s Motoring News

NISSAN has unveiled the all-new Ariya. As the company’s first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya opens a new chapter for the Nissan brand and embodies the company’s vision: enriching people’s lives.

Representing the pinnacle of Nissan’s technologies and design, the 100 per cent electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. The model is a major step in Nissan’s transformation as the company refocuses on key strengths, including electrified vehicles and SUVs.

“We created the Nissan Ariya as an answer to the aspirations and practical needs of today’s customers,” said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. “Combining our strengths in EVs and crossovers, it’s a showcase for Nissan’s new era of excitement and design.”

The Ariya sets the pace for Nissan’s plan to roll out 12 new models in 18 months. The all-new crossover demonstrates Nissan’s commitment to meeting customer demand for new electrified, autonomous and connected technologies.

The Nissan Ariya sports Nissan’s new logo, which also made its world premiere. Symbolising the company’s dedication to keep innovating for new generations of customers, it will adorn coming Nissan models as they’re introduced or refreshed.

The new logo looks to the future while staying proudly connected to the company’s rich heritage and tradition of innovation. The company name remains at the centre of the logo, communicating an instantly recognizable brand that evokes past milestones and memories while also conveying evolution.

“The Nissan Ariya opens a new chapter in our history as we begin our journey of transformation in our business, in our products, and in our culture,” Uchida said. “It defines what matters to Nissan, represents what we stand for, and embodies the essence of who we are: a passionate, innovative challenger.”