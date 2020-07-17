Music festival goers need not miss out this summer

DESPITE the huge impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world, and in particular the world of events and music, there are a handful of European festivals that are scheduled to take place this Summer, having been able to come to agreements with their governments and adhere to strict COVID-19 regulations.

The show will go on!

Each festival will showcase a unique aspect of how festivals will operate in a post-COVID world. The likes of GEM Fest in Greece has already received backing from the Government and thermal screening will be in place for all visitors whilst select testing is available.

Gem Fest

Zakynthos, Greece

https://gemfestival.eu/

7-9 August

GEM Fest 2020 is set to be a very rare chance to get away to an unreal location and dance in safety. The country has been declared exempt from all travel bans because of its low number of COVID-19 cases meaning you can head out and back without the need to self-isolate at either end. The festival will have full safety measures in place, with testing for VIP guests and thermoscreening for all upon entry to the festival.

Acts include: Andrea Ferlin, Anushka, ATB, CJ Jeff, dOP (live), Marikhi, Onur Ozer, Paul van Dyk, Romeo Blanco, Swanky Tunes, Whoann, Sunset Derek, Roussos and more

Les Croisières Électroniques

Lerins Islands and Cannes Bay

https://bit.ly/croisiereselectro

2, 9, 23, 30 August

Panda Events and Allover teams present Les Croisières Électroniques in Cannes Bay, France.

Like many events all over the world, Les Plages Électroniques Festival cannot take place in its usual format, but that won’t stop the world-renowned beach festival. They have quickly evolved and adapted to come up with Les Croisières Électroniques, a stunning hybrid event for just 100 passengers that is the best boat party imaginable mixed with a fine culinary experience and excursions to discover the most beautiful spots around Lerins Islands

With two trips a day from 11am – 3pm and 5 – 9pm, departure and arrival is at the old port of Cannes.

The full line up tiis still to be released. Tickets start at € 70 and are all-inclusive of food and drink, with special VIP tickets accessing an upper deck for just 30 passengers.

Family Piknik 2020

Aéroport Montpellier, France

https://www.familypiknikfestival.com/billetterie

12-13 September

French festival FAMILY PIKNIK is now set to take place on Saturday 12th September with some of its postponed July edition’s headlining artists still being featured.

This amazing casting joins La Fleur and Rodriguez JR. (live), who were both initially supposed to play on June 6 for the now postponed Boarding to Family Piknik event. The Family Piknik Music crew will also be largely involved behind the decks next to his head honchos Tom Pooks & Joy Kitikonti, with all the sparkling talents from the label itself : Abstraal, Essence of Time, Pontias b2b Mood Gorning b2b Albanø. Local acts The Dualz (live) and Bartok & Canadas will also be in action from 11 in the morning!

The new hybrid event, combines their amazing location – next to the planes – with some of the key points of Family Piknik’s unique concept : open-air, day/night open hours (from 11am to 4am), pique-nique and limited capacity (5000) accordingly to the Covid-19 context.

Acts include: Charlotte de Witte, Mind Against, Recondite, ARTBAT, Worakis, Popof, Oxia, La Fleur, Rodriguez Jr. Tom Pooks, Joy Kitikonti, Essence of Time, Abstraal, Pontias, Mood Gorning, Albano, The Dualz, Bartok & Canadas