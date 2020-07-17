Man missing from Almeria village left disorientated by medical treatment

GUARDIA Civil officers tracked down a man who went missing in the village of Hijate on Thursday after a 12-hour search operation.

The man’s wife contacted the authorities after her husband left home at around 5am in what she said was a very altered state.

-- Advertisement --



Concerns were heightened by the fact the missing man is undergoing medical treatment which can cause disorientation, the Guardia reported.

The search effort, on foot and by car, and supported by the Guardia air and canine services, ended at 5.30pm that afternoon when the man was eventually located over the Granada border in Cullar municipality.

He was disorientated and dehydrated, and was taken to the Seron medical centre.