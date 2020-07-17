Mallorca council reverses 75-year old decision to honour Spain’s dictator

MANACOR council has voted to reverse a 1936 decision by the then local government to honor the late Spanish dictator General Franco with the title of adopted son.

The two political parties with representation in the administration, Mes and the Popular Party, unanimously backed the move at a plenary meeting.

This makes Manacor the latest in a number of municipalities on the island to remove the honorary titles awarded to Franco and to other figures related to the dictatorship in compliance with the Historic Memory Law.

The proposal brought to the plenary meeting my Mes pointed out that 45 years have gone by since Franco died, but that the adopted son agreement, of which most Manacor residents were unaware, remained in force.

Mes referred to the number of deaths and disappearances during the 36 years of the dictatorship and the “genocide recognised by all the world’s democracies”, arguing that therefore the municipality’s adopted son title should not be applied to Franco.