The longest zip wire ride in Andalucia will soon open in Costa del Sol’s Alhaurin el Grande. This is the latest project developed by a family who owns a significant amount of land which looks over the bay of Malaga and they hope to turn this into Sunview Park Adventure.

The park should open to the public in August and the main attraction the park will boast of is a 1,350-metre-long zip wire. The land was inherited from their “grandparents, in Cerro de las Cuevas” and one day whilst they were there the “idea came up” to create a zip line “because of the spectacular views” of the Costa del Sol, said Antonio Miguel Vallejo, the administrator of the estate.

-- Advertisement --



They began developing the project in 2013 and seven years later they hope to show off their beautiful views to the public. “We started by sorting out all the paperwork, and after a lot of red tapes we had the documents we needed and started work a year and a half ago,” explained Vallejo. As soon as the opening license is issued from the town hall, they can begin receiving guests.

“All being well, we’ll open in August. Everything has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis” but once they are up and running, they hope to accommodate up to 600 people a day. There will also be a kiosk bar and slowly but surely, they will increase their services.

The attraction is called ‘Supertirolina VK Twin’ and the project has been developed by the specialist firm Vertikalist. The entire trajectory spans 1,350 metres, which will be the longest zip-line in Andalucia and it took 28 weeks to build to completion.

If you are thinking of visiting make sure you wear you mask as masks are now mandatory on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, ‘Longest Zip Wire in Andalucia to Open on the Costa del Sol’ if you enjoyed reading this article please like and share.