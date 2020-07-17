Knit and Natter’s creations help those with Alzheimer’s and dementia

AGE Concern Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena were delighted to receive a heap of goodies to distribute to local people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Los Boliches ‘Knit and Natter’ group has been busily making twiddle muffs and twiddle blankets (lap size). They are knitted or crocheted with tactile bits and bobs attached for people who are agitated or anxious to twiddle in their hands. They are designed to trigger memories, stimulate senses and the brain while keeping restless hands busy.

If you are part of an organisation helping people with Alzheimer’s and would be interested in receiving some of these items, please contact Age Concern in Fuengirola by email at the following address: info@ageconcernfym.com or phone on the Helpline number 652 537 615.