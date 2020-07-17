Jihadi bride Shamima Begum to Face Arrest on Terror Offences if she Returns to UK

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum will face arrest for terror offences if she returns to the UK to fight for her citizenship.

Begum, now seen wearing Western-style jeans, shirt and a sun hat and who left to join IS five years ago when she was 15, had been stripped of her British citizenship after she was found nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. She was previously pictured wearing a military-style outfit and a black burka.

-- Advertisement --



Yesterday, she won a legal challenge after judges ruled she had not been granted a ‘fair and effective’ appeal, they said she should be allowed to return for a fresh hearing in a bid to overturn the Home Office’s decision.

When she does return to the UK though Begum is likely to be arrested and questioned before being charged with terror-related offences.

Yesterday, Downing Street said it was ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the ruling, and Sajid Javid, the former home secretary who oversaw the removal of her citizenship, said he was ‘deeply concerned’.