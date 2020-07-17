Jet2.com and Jet2holidays offers customers new Covid-19 insurance cover

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a new insurance policy which includes added Covid-19 cover for cancellations and medical claims abroad, as the airline and tour operator resumes operations.

THE new product, which is 5* Defaqto rated, gives customers more assurance ahead of their well-deserved holidays.

The extra Covid-19 cover has been automatically added to all policies purchased since April 9, 2020, and new policies can be purchased when booking with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays or added to an existing booking. It includes:

-- Advertisement --



Medical cover in the event of contracting Covid-19 whilst abroad.

Cancellation cover should a customer or another individual on the booking test positive for Covid-19 up to 14 days before travel.

Cancellation cover if a customer or another individual on the booking is hospitalised due to Covid-19 up to 28 days before travel.

Cover if a customer or another individual on the booking is not allowed to board their flight as a result of a positive Covid-19 test or raised temperature.

By booking this policy at the same time as a holiday, all of the above cover is included in just a few clicks. Full details on the policy can be found at: https://www.jet2.com/en/flights/safe-travel/before-you-go. Terms and conditions apply.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resumed its flights and holidays programme on July 15, and the company assures it “is using its industry-leading customer service to look after customers throughout their holidays and ensure that their comfort, safety and well-being is the number one priority”.

In a statement, the firm said “everything from onboard cleaning to in-resort care is in line with official Covid-19 guidelines, and the company is only travelling to the safest destinations, where its teams and hotel partners are ensuring everything is in place for a healthy and happy holiday”.

Find out more at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/safe-travel and https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel

The company has been ranked as the best travel firm for providing refunds on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic according to a recent travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “As a Which? Recommended Provider and multi award-winning airline and tour operator, we are taking our industry-leading customer service and applying it to make sure that our customers have a happy and healthy holiday.

“It is no secret that we are the airline and tour operator that has done more than anyone else to look after our customers through this difficult time, and the launch of this insurance policy will enhance the trust that our customers have in us even further.”

He added: “We always advise customers to take out appropriate travel insurance, and thanks to the launch of this policy customers can include Covid-19 cover at the same time as booking a holiday in just a few simple clicks.”