Four nightclubs closed and capacity reduced across Murcia region

Four nightlife venues in Murcia have been closed and capacity in discos across the region has been reduced following a new outbreak.

THE Ministry of Health has ordered the closure of four late-night establishments in which Covid-19 infections have been registered, as well as the reduction to 50 per cent of capacity in discos in the whole municipality of Murcia.

This was agreed today at the meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, where measures to control the outbreak were discussed, among other matters.

The preventative measures follow a report from the Epidemiology Service of the General Directorate of Public Health which has confirmed these latest infections are related to the outbreak imported from Bolivia.

It was found that contagion occurred between July 4 and 11, where ‘virus transmission has been detected in nightlife venues’.

So far, epidemiology professionals in the Region of Murcia have detected nine positive cases and several under study related to these premises.

Therefore, the aim of the closures and capacity reduction is to prevent further spread of the virus, according to the regional government.

López Miras said “a few irresponsible people can’t risk the lives of all Murcians”.

In other measures agreed today, visits to hospitals will be limited to one relative or companion per admission. Anybody concerned they may have symptoms of the virus is advised to go to their nearest hospital or health centre, and contact a doctor by telephone.