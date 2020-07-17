Former BBC presenter pleads guilty to child sex offences

Ben Thomas (44), was charged with and admitted to 40 offences including sexual assault, and voyeurism.

Ben Thomas was a reporter and presenter on the Welsh speaking Ffeil news programme on BBC Wales.

-- Advertisement --



The news programme he worked on was aimed at young people, he left the BBC in 2005, to go and preach on the streets of London.

He became a pastor of the Ciccieth Family Church in Gwynedd Wales in 2008, where he preached to families up until 2019, when he left his post.

The 40 sexual offences were reported to have happened in North Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania.

After pleading guilty to all the charges brought against him the Judge has said that Thomas will appear again on August 18 this year for sentencing.