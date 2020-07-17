Drunk driver ploughs bus into house in Lorca

Two people were injured after a drunk bus driver crashed into a house in La Tercia, Lorca.
The bus collided with an Aguas de Murcia company vehicle which was parked on the roadside this afternoon and was also embedded in the house, sources close to the case told La Opinion de Murcia
Two people were injured, and an ambulance was despatched.
-- Advertisement --
Sources confirmed the bus driver tested positive for alcohol and the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the case.
The driver has not been arrested, but will be investigated for a crime against road safety.