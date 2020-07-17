Drugs swapped for stolen goods in Costa Almeria resort Roquetas

A GUARDIA Civil operation into a gang in Roquetas de Mar illegally growing marijuana and selling ‘low-cost’ drugs in exchange for small amounts of cash and stolen goods ended with 15 arrests.

The detainees face charges including membership of a criminal organisation, cultivating and trafficking drugs, money laundering and defrauding the power supply.

The Guardia reported the gang’s activities led to an increase in robberies from vehicles and thefts in Roquetas as they would accept nicked items like mobile phones, electrical devices and bikes as payment for small doses of very addictive and poor quality illegal substances.

According to the Guardia the organisation’s activities were responsible for 137 car break-ins and 76 robberies over recent months.

The gang members were not afraid to use violence or threats on the individuals who went to them for their drug fixes, the Guardia said.

Operation ‘Planetario’ saw simultaneous raids on a number of properties in which some 100 officers took part. They seized heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methadone, top-of-the-range vehicles, jewellery and numerous stolen objects.

The Guardia said the investigation remains open and there could be further arrests.