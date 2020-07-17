Don’t Hog Space on The Beach or You May Face a Hefty Fine in Malaga

A municipality in Malaga has introduced a series of heft fines for people who intended to hog space on the beach. This new rule means items cannot be left unattended for over an hour, no matter what time of day or night.

This rule introduced on July 15 for the beaches of Rincon de la Victoria tries to avoid anyone reserving physical space on the beaches, be it by placing objects or belongings (chairs, umbrellas, tables etc) without the physical presence of a person for over than an hour.

Anyone caught violating this new decree could face a fine anywhere from 60 to 750 euros. The Mayor, Francisco Salado, has included this measure as a by-product of the new rules to deal with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Furthermore, there is a special surveillance and monitoring unit established to ensure that all residents or visitors are complying with the new regulations issued by the Junta de Andalucia. This includes wearing a mask in open or closed public spaces, even if the interpersonal security distance can be kept.

The first checks were carried out this Thursday across different areas of Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga and so far, the municipal police have issued 20 sanctions. The councillor for the area, Borja Ortiz, explained that it is a necessary part of the ‘new normality’ and that “citizens have to collaborate to prevent new outbreaks from arising”.

Anyone caught not complying with the new mask rule is eligible for a €100 fine, which, if paired with a €750 fine for hogging space on the beach, can become a very expensive day out.

