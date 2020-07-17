Czech Republic Finally Reopens Borders to Brits

The Czech Republic has become the latest country to officially open borders once again to the British people. Although new health and safety guidelines have been introduced, on July 4, the country was declared exempt from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all non-essential international travel.

The nation has had a favourable evolution of the health and now the tourism board is beginning to gear up and open to international tourists. EasyJet and Ryanair are just two of the airline s offering a direct connection with the UK

Katarina Hobbs, the head of the CzechTourism, UK & Ireland announced her optimism by saying, “It’s been a long few months since this terrible pandemic. Now we are ready to welcome tourists back again”. She also claims that they are “really excited about the fact that Czech Republic borders are now open to the British tourists and that our country also got on to the list of air bridges too”.

If you are planning on visiting the beautiful Czech Republic, masks must be worn, guests must respect security distances, and paying by card for your transactions will be the preferential method.

