Coronavirus Outbreak in Malaga Spain “Under Control” say health Officials

Spanish Health authorities consider the latest outbreak in Malaga to be under control as 26 more are cured and only eight new positive cases are registered.

No deaths, hospitalizations, or ICU admissions in the last 24 hours

Another small outbreak was swiftly put under control in the province, with 26 more cured and eight new positive cases registered. At the moment only one patient is in ICU, in total, 26 patients have been released and classed as cured, 10 remain in hospital receiving care.

The figure includes a resident of Ronda, who has been under control for several days. Thus, only two outbreaks in the investigation phase persist in the province which are both in the Málaga-Guadalhorce District.

In the last 24 hours there were eight new cases detected by PCR, the test that determines when a person has the active virus and can transmit it. In total, the accumulated number of confirmed by this technique amounts to 3,085 cases in the province since the pandemic broke out, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Latest figures for Coronavirus cases in Spain

The majority of new coronavirus cases in Spain are mild, but as more and more people are diagnosed, inevitably the number of serious cases is rising too. Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 began to go up at the same time as infections in mid-June, but for weeks now they have stabilized, with few variations from 150 a week.

The latest coronavirus report supplied by the Health Ministry on Tuesday evening, however, showed a slight rise in this data: 165 new admissions, the highest figure seen since June 6, when the number came in at 168.