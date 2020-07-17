Cases Keep Climbing Spain Releases Latest Coronavirus Figures

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain keeps climbing and the latest figures show that there, over the last 24 hours, there has been a 628 increase in new confirmed infections, in comparison to the 580 registered on Thursday.

Therefore, the total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March has reached 260,255. The two main regions which are worst affected are still Aragon which registered 252 new cases and Cataluña which registered 121.

There have been seven deaths in the last week, elevating the total number of fatalities to 28,420. The fatalities have been recorded in Castilla La Mancha (4), Madrid (2), Castilla y Leon (1), Cataluña (1), Navarra (1) and Pais Vasco (1).

The new report released by the Ministry of Health shows that 11,728 people have entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 in the last seven days; and 125,937 have required hospitalization, 228 in the last week.

Aragon is the community with the most new cases in the last 24 hours (252), followed by Cataluña (121), Madrid (40), Andalucia (39), the Basque Country (39), Navarra (34), Extremadura (26), Comunidad Valenciana (20), Castilla-La Mancha (18), Murcia (15), Islas Baleares (3), Canarias (2), La Rioja (2), Cantabria (1) and Melilla (1). Asturias and Ceuta have not recorded any positive in the last 24 hours.

