Brits Queue Two Hours in 30 Degree Heat For Spanish Beach Spot

British Holidaymakers were forced to queue for two hours in stifling heat just to make their beach reservation on Friday for the first time in the famous resort’s history following the coronavirus crisis.

Brits jetting off this summer face a very different experience, with holidaymakers in Benidorm Spain reporting waiting hours just to guarantee a spot on the beach.

Lines of up to two hours formed in the queue to Levante Beach Benidorm as people who had reserved their sunloungers in the sand were furious to discover the system had over-booked due to an error.

Sunseekers looking to visit the popular beach spot must reserve a space online or book at a reservation stand. This saw huge crowds flocking to the beach but around 75 percent of the cherished spots had apparently already been snapped up online- after the City Council launched a website allowing people to book!

Monica Gomez, councillor responsible for town’s beaches, claimed ‘tranquility’ had been the ‘tonic of the day’. However, visitors and locals moaned they had been waiting for up to two hours at reservation stands. While there, they had to wear face masks to claim their spot on the sand, making their wait even more uncomfortable. Some were seen visibly struggling in the intense heat. The pre-booking system did though eventually get up and running, such was the heat that some who didn’t reserve a space set up their sunseekers as they couldn’t or didn’t want to pre-book online.

‘Problems that have occurred have been resolved in situ at the reservation points by the beach entry points, where people have been given all the information they needed for the new system.’ he said.

