Beautiful tribute held for Granada writer, José García Ladrón de Guevara

COUNCILLOR for Culture and Education in Almuñécar, Alberto García Gilabert, was in charge of presiding over the act of tribute to the late Granada writer, José García Ladrón de Guevara, which was held in the gardens of the “El Majuelo” Park in Almuñécar.

The event was attended by the professor at the University of Granada, Antonio Chicharro Chamorro, and the writer, Arcadio Ortega Muñoz.

García Gilabert stated that it was an honour to remember García Ladrón de Guevara who showed his love for Almuñécar with beautiful poems that have been captured in a “Tríptico de Almuñécar” that has been published by the Concejalía de Cultura.

The event, which had to be delayed by the pandemic, was centred on the book “Isla de la Soledad” and “Espacio interior”, became a beautiful and emotional tribute for the many memories that marked the relationship of the writer, Arcadio Ortega, with ” Pepe Guevara”, as his friends called him.

After the words of thanks from Antonio Chicharro, Alberto García Gilabert introduced Arcadio Ortega, who has lived in Almuñécar for 30 years and was founding president from the Academia de las Buenas Letras and a friend of Pepe’s with whom he had a close relationship.