Breaking News: Aaron McKenzie Evil Murderer Jailed

Kelly Fauvrelle and her unborn baby were murdered in a horrific frenzied attack by Ex-boyfriend Aaron McKenzie

McKenzie has been sentenced to at least 35 years in jail for the horrendous frenzied stabbing of his ex-girlfriend when he broke into her home in Croydon South London as she slept.

The Old Bailey heard that as Miss Fauvrelle who was eight months pregnant slept, crane driver McKenzie broke in and attacked her, stabbing her 21 times in the process and ending her life at the scene.

Police and paramedics attended the bloodbath and the baby was delivered from Miss Fuavrelle’s lifeless body by cesarean section, unfortunately her baby son Riley, was not strong enough and died four days later.

The court heard McKenzie pretended he had nothing to do with the attack, and even joined Miss Fauvrelle’s family as they mourned her loss and went to the hospital where doctors were trying to save his son, “posing as a victim”.

After hearing the evidence from both sides the jury deliberated for just over 2 hours before returning a guilty verdict.

McKenzie was jailed for life, with a minimum of 35 years before he has any possibility of parole.