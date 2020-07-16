Zero tolerance in Mallorca and Ibiza for drunken tourists and behaviour risking public health

THERE will be zero tolerance for drunken and irresponsible behavior representing a threat to public health in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands, the regional president has made very clear.

“The health situation is positive and we will not tolerate the anti-social behaviour and irresponsibility of a minority which puts this at risk”, Francina Armengol tweeted on Wednesday.

Her comments came on the day the regional administration ordered the immediate shutdown of commercial establishments, bars and restaurants in Magaluf’s notorious Punta Ballena party strip and so-called ‘ham’ and ‘beer’ streets in s’Arenal.

The move was a response to scenes of hoards of revellers, a good number of them British and German, partying in the streets without wearing face masks or social distancing.

Armengol said that “collective commitment” meant the rate of Covid-19 in the Balearics is just 4.78 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We will not tolerate establishments and attitudes which put everyone’s health at risk and damage the image of the Balearics, threatening the reactivation of tourism and the economy.

“We will act where necessary and we will act forcefully against excesses”, she promised.

As well as shutting down Punta Ballena and the two s’Arenal streets, the regional government has also banned the use of long straws and shared drink containers. It has also increased the number of law enforcement officers and inspections to stop illegal parties, gatherings of crowds and failures to comply with maximum capacities and health regulations.