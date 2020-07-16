Costa Almeria council Vera clears up Covid-19 case “fake news” doing the rounds

VERA council has taken to Facebook to clear up what it says is false information doing the rounds about new Covid-19 infections in the locality.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the local authority set out a series of clarifications in response to “rumours, fake news and imprecise information being put out on the internet and on social media in recent days about new positive cases detected in our municipality, and which could generate a certain alarmism and misinformation.”

The post begins by confirming reports there are four new cases, but says all the individuals concerned are “in a good state of health and do not have symptoms.”

It also says they are isolating in their homes and following the health and hygiene measures established by the authorities.

The statement goes on to say that the administration has beefed up the municipal health and hygiene measures “to prevent the transmission of infections and to guarantee the containment of the virus.”

It has also increased cleaning and disinfection efforts on public streets, which is being carried out at night, and from next Tuesday onwards will be doing another distribution of face masks to local residents.

At the same time the council “denies that any building or urbanisation in our municipality is quarantine or cordoned off due to Covid-19.

The statement ends with “a call for calm”.

The council also appeals to residents to follow health authority guidelines and to comply with the recommendations and instructions set out by different administrations and authorities.