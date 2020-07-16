Unions Call on All Employees of Toll Road Company Abertis to Strike During the Summer

ATLANTIA, the Italian toll road company which owns Spanish equivalent Abertis has been told by the Italian Government that if it wishes to continue to operate, it will need to give up an Italian subsidiary Autostrade.

To make matters worse however, officials of all of the unions who have staff working for Abertis in Spain have called for a series of strikes on the Spanish motorways during July and August.

They argue that as Abertis is not entering into new agreements concerning members employment rights and pay, they have no other course of action than to call out all 1,300 employees on strike.

The intention is to target four weekends at the height of summer where staff will not be collecting tolls on any road managed by Abertis which represents about half of all of the Spanish toll roads.

According to website zamora24horas.com the strikes will take place between 10am and 10pm on Sunday, July 26, between 6am on Friday, July 31 and midnight on Sunday, August 2, and between the same hours on the weekends of August 7 August 14.

What is not clear is whether the roads will then be closed completely, opened free of charge or drivers will be expected to pay using automatic coin collecting machines or credit cards which has the potential to cause long queues and inconvenience to road users.

Abertis has suffered financially from the lockdown and lack of tourists so this action could have significant long-term consequences.