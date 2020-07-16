Thousands of Bank Branches in Spain to Close This August

August is only two weeks away and this month will see the closure of around 1,000 bank branches. This temporary closure is a typical practice for banks like BBVA and Sabadell but now Santander will also join its financial colleagues in closing for the month.

In total, more than a thousand branches will be closed temporarily throughout the month of August, which coincides with a lower number of customers for the month. Santander, chaired by Ana Botín, will close around 400 branches as well as BBVA and Sabadell, who will also close a similar number of banks.

This closure, however, will not affect all branches, those located in the city centres and on the coasts will more likely remain open, whilst those located in residential areas and in peripheral neighbourhoods with little activity will enjoy a month’s closure.

Bank users in the area are notified in advance as the dates for closure are dependent on the are the bank is located in. This is also due to the fact that many branches only have two or three workers and therefore there “closing” these makes no impact in the “reduction of quality customer service”. Furthermore, the banks contend that “it is unfeasible to keep the branches open with a single worker for the month”.