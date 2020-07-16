Spanish Police Show No Mercy on Day 2 For Face Mask Flouters.

Residents on the paseo on Fuengirolas` Costa del Sol were witness to a police chase today that some compared to a scene from a James Bond movie. Two officers on scooters passing a tapas bar noticed two men, apparently of Morrocan nationality, that were not wearing the obligatory face masks and went over to ask why- and that’s when the “fun” started!

Janice Ogleby, a local resident that was enjoying the menu del dia almost choked on her prawns when suddenly the men, at first seeming to co-operate and give their details to the policemen, burst into flight down the paseo, in this heat!

Janice said: “I thought my god, has someone been shot, the way those two took off was like they had something to hide, it was so hot today, how could they run like that? my Bert was sure they were on something, it takes him half an hour just to walk to the car you know”!

When you are out- Wear a Mask!

It turns out it was a pointless exercise as they the runaways were no match for the scooters, they were caught in minutes, then handcuffed, then, you guessed it, FINED!

One of the officers spoke briefly to the bar owner and said they knew something was up when the two men tried to say their papers were at home and they would go and get them- and come back…really! The tapas and drink were only €5 euros but the fine was a €100, it’s just not worth it is it. TW