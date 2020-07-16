Spanish Consumers Benefit as European Court of Justice Rules in their Favour

GOOD news for many home owners in Spain as the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that many charges made by banks in respect of the cost of arranging mortgages are abusive and must be stopped.

In theory therefore all those who paid such costs are due for refunds and future mortgage costs will in the main be for the banks to cover.

There is however one caveat and that is if national law requires the person taking the mortgage to pay the costs, then that is allowed, so banks may lobby the Spanish Government to change the rules.