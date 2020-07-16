Spanish Campsite Quarantined Due to Detection of Covid-19

ACCORDING to sources in the UK media, a campsite in Zarautz in the Spanish Basque Country has gone into lockdown following the discovery of two holidaymakers who tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19.

Both The Mail and Daily Mirror report that police have been called in to quarantine the Talai Mendi campsite and its 250 or so guests and staff whilst tests are carried out on all staying or working there.

Once tests are completed, those who are not immediately classified as positive will be given the option of returning home (most campers are believed to be Spanish residents) or remaining in the campsite for at least seven days.

Understandably the bar and restaurant have been closed but helpful locals have been assisting by delivering some pre-cooked meals.