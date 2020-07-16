Shamima Begum court case results

The 20 year old Begum who hit the headlines after leaving the UK to join Islamic state as a teenager, is being allowed to return to the UK to challenge the Governments decision to revoke her citizenship in person

An earlier ruling by the SIAC, (special immigrations Appeals Commission), which said she had not been made stateless whilst in Syria because she was entitled to Bangladeshi citizenship was overturned.

Back in 2015 she left the UK with friends to join ISIS, four years later after its defeatshe was found in a Syrian refugee camp heavily pregnant.

Sajid Javid, the then home secretary stripped her of her British citizenship saying that she had the right to citizenship in Bangladesh because her parents were from there.

Bagum’s child died shortly after the decision was made, and her other two children also died whilst she was in ISIS.

She was a member of the al-Hisba, ISIS’s morality police, and was known for being unbending and strict in her role, where she carried a Kalashnikov rifle and had allegedly helped to stitch suicide jackets onto terrorist bombers bodies before an attack.

Should this admitted terrorist be allowed to come to the UK in person to fight for her alleged right to return to the country, do you agree with the courts decision, or do you think she should never step foot in the country again?