Rail connection between Costa Almeria and Andalucia capital Seville returns

RAIL company Renfe has reestablished the daily service between Almeria and Seville.

The ticket covers a connection with two trains: the medium-distance Almeria to Granada and an Avant train covering the Granada-Cordoba-Seville leg of the journey.

-- Advertisement --



The service departs from Almeria at 10.10am and arrives in Seville just before 4pm. Coming the other way the train leaves the Andalucia capital’s Santa Justa station at 7.20pm, getting into the provincial capital at 0.55am.

Renfe is currently operating a daily connection each way between Almeria and Madrid and two connections in each direction a day between Almeria and Granada.