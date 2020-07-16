Putting a stop to flouting face mask rule in Nijar

NIJAR council made it clear it is doing what it can to put a stop to people flouting the compulsory face mask rule as one of the measures to control outbreaks of Covid-19 in the region.

The local authority reported on social media on Wednesday that the Local Police force has launched a public awareness-raising campaign. The administration also warned that the police will start issuing fines to anyone spotted out in a public place without a mask who has ignored previous warnings, in accordance with the Junta de Andalucia regulation which came into force yesterday.

Nijar Mayor Esperanza Perez Felices said it was regrettable that the public have to be reminded to put on a face mask.

“We cannot stop our economy in these crucial months for us, both in terms of tourism and agriculture”, the Mayor stressed.

“If we want to save the year and guarantee that in October warehouses and greenhouses are at full performance, there is no other choice than to accept that the use of a mask is the first unavoidable step to preventing new outbreaks of the pandemic.”

Perez Felices aso said there would be greater police controls at the weekend on public gatherings, particularly in the main tourist spots on the coast.

“We cannot allow a few people to put the safety of everyone else at risk”, she said.

Nijar council has urged local residents to inform the Local Police about anyone flagrantly or repeatedly flouting the face mask rule, but not to report people via social media.