New COVID Outbreaks on Costa Blanca

Two new COVID outbreaks have been detected on Costa Blanca, both of which originated from family meetups. Family meetups have been the main cause of outbreaks across Spain.

One of the outbreaks has occurred in Benidorm with four cases, the other outbreak is in Peñiscola and has three positive cases of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health has now gotten into contact with people close to the families and re-traced their steps to inform them.

The outbreak detected in Gandia has slowly grown to encompass a total of 20 new positive cases. Including these three outbreaks, there have been 15 in total across the Valencian Community since June 24.

Apart from these cases, there have been 39 new infections since the last update bringing the total number of affected people in the region to 11,900. Since the last update, three cases have been recorded in Castellon 1,675 in total); 8 in the province of Alicante (4,027 in total); and 26 in the province of Valencia (6,194 in total).

In terms of deaths, the area has not registered any new fatalities for the ninth consecutive day. Thus, the total number of deaths remains at 1,476. By provinces: 227 in the province of Castellon, 512 in Alicante and 737 in the province of Valencia.

