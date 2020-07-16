New COVID Cases on the Costa del Sol

The Ministry of Health and Families in Malaga’s Costa del Sol have confirmed that there are four new cases of the coronavirus, two in the city centre (bringing the total to 2,518), one in Velez-Malaga (154), and one positive case in Benalmadena (177).

As for the three outbreaks in the province, the total number of people under investigation has gone from 26 to 28. The outbreak in Gaudalhorce has risen from 14 to 15 whilst the outbreak in the capital has risen from seven to eight. The remaining outbreak is also located in Guadalhorce but it remains stable and only encompasses the isolation of five people.

The hospital figures are greatly encouraging there has been less than 10 people admitted for the virus since Friday and there have been no ICU admissions for over a month.

Today Spain recorded its worst coronavirus figures in the last two months.

