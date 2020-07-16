Man accused of raping and murdering barmaid ‘also attacked 16-year-old girl on her birthday’

Wesley Streete (20), accused of raping and murdering pretty Keeley Bunker, as he escorted her home from her work as a barmaid, has also been accused of allegedly attacking another girl on her 16th birthday

The accusations against Streete, are that he attacked, raped and then killed Keeley, before dumping her lifeless, battered body in the undergrowth of a local park, Keeley was discovered hours after she was reported missing when she failed to return home from a music event, face down in a pond.

-- Advertisement --



Her semi naked body was discovered by her distraught Uncle, covered with branches in Wigginton Park, Tamworth Staffs, at about 9pm on September 19th last year.

The jury heard that she had been strangled to death and she was left lying with her leggings and underwear pulled down.

Streete, has a long list of charges against him, including two counts of rape, three sexual assault charges, and one count of sexual activity with a child, all relating to three other women.

One of the other alleged victims, took the stand on Wednesday to claim that Streete had forced her to perform a sex act on him when she was just 16 years old.

Jurors also heard how Streete sexually assaulted the same woman in her house weeks after the first alleged attack.

Streete, of no fixed address, denies the charges.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.