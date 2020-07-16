Malaga’s ‘Summer Sports’ program offers activities in 14 disciplines between July and August

This Thursday, the Counselor of Sports for Malaga announced a summer sports programme, offering an alternative to the usual Sports Fair which was cancelled.

-- Advertisement --



The programme will have activities in 14 different disciplines, with the pandemic taken into account- following protocols, preventative measures and protection against the COVID-19 virus.

The ‘Summer Activities’ will collaborate with various clubs who have been active in their respective areas, and will be in charge of the technical direction of the tests where needed.

The disciplines that make up the program have been selected according to the criteria adopted in the technical meetings with the Games and Districts department, in which technicians and assistants from this department have participated.

The selected disciplines are Beach Volleyball, Badminton, Paddel, Padel Surf, Archery, Kayaking, Hikering, Hiker Trek, Photographic Hiking, Tai-chi, Zumba, Qui-gong, Yoga, Nordic Walking and Kangoo Jump.

Each activity has specific COVID-19 protocol, and has its own regulations, where the registration period and place of registration are established, and a different participation and competition regulation.

Each one will also have technical direction from a collaborating entity and a technician responsible for the activity. Some activities are made up of workshops and competitions. In all activities the number of participants is limited, so prior registration is necessary.

More on sports: Sports and pool facilities in Velez-Malaga get €500,000 boost