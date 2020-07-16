Katie’s Price’s son Harvey Fighting for Life in Intensive Care

Katie’s Price’s son Harvey is “seriously ill” in hospital and could be in intensive care for weeks.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital over the weekend with breathing problems as his temperature soared to 42C. Katie confirmed earlier this week that Harvey was tested and did not have coronavirus but was in intensive care due to his “complex” medical condition.

A close source said that Harvey is still dangerously ill and the 18-year-old star needs around the clock care from doctors. They said: “Harvey’s a fighter and being very brave, but he’s not out of the woods yet. “He’s still very seriously ill and could be in intensive care for weeks yet. His health issues are so complicated that everyone wants to make sure everything is treated.”

The former glamour model, 42, was said to be ‘falling apart’ after doctors warned Harvey is in a ‘perilous condition’. A representative confirmed the teenager, who turned 18 in May, is at risk of organ failure after his temperature reached 42 degrees over the weekend.

Harvey has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, among other health complications including being partially blind, autistic, and diabetic. If a person with PWS can control both obesity and the other complications of the condition, they can expect few, if any, changes to life expectancy. However, individual medical supervision is essential throughout life, and particularly once a person with PWS reaches 40 years of age.