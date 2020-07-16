Jet2 have lift off as Brits head for the sun

AS of yesterday, July 15, British low-cost airline Jet2 have begun running fights again to destinations including Spain, much to the delight of desperate sunseekers from the UK.

The carrier, who supply brilliant bargains on seats is the third largest scheduled airline in the UK had stopped travel due to the worldwide COVID pandemic but are now raring to go.

Jet2 had an amazing first day with 50 flights departing from airports in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester among others.