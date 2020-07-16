Hackers Stole Over €100K in BITCOIN from “ELITE” Twitter Accounts

Twitter hackers who used high-profile accounts to scam unsuspecting users walked away with more than $116K in Bitcoin.

Wednesday’s breach – said to be one of the largest hacks in history – worked on several unsuspecting Twitter users and secured the hackers 12.86644654 BTC from 378 transactions, according to public blockchain records. Of that total, 12.85345191 BTC has already been sent out from the account. That translates to approximately $116,602.

Accounts affected include those owned by an “A” list of Politicians and Celebrities:

– Barack Obama

– Elon Musk

– Bill Gates

– Joe Biden

– Jeff Bezos

– Kanye West

– Kim Kardashian West

– Mike Bloomberg

– Apple

– Uber

– How was this possible?

Twitter is still investigating the full cause of the incident but said it detected what it believes to be a “co-ordinated social engineering attack” by hackers who managed to target some of Twitter’s employees with access to internal systems and tools.

“We know they used this access to take control of many highly visible (including verified) accounts and tweet on their behalf,” Twitter said.

“We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it.”