Get Ready for a Heatwave! – Costa del Sol to Bask in Baking 32C Degrees Heat Today

The Spanish Meteorological Agency Aemet has forecast temperatures of up to 32C today, 89.6 Fahrenheit, today for the Costa del Sol, but don’t worry, there is a slight breeze to accompany that!

Apart from a few clouds around lunchtime today. the weather map shows the all-clear for a lovely bright but hot day. Madrid gets toasted at 35C, but then they are used to it, I have friends living there who laugh off those temperatures but they can’t stand the humidity that goes with it!

Architectural Seville. to the west, looks likely to sizzle at a whopping 40C! with very little or no wind at all and is on par with Cordoba, hats suncream, AND masks required! Only a few months ago Aemet was issuing yellow alerts for flood warnings!

Most importantly, observe the mask rules, have a lovely day out on the beach, don’t spoil it with a €100 fine. TW